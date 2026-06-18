Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) CFO Acquires $42,033.75 in Stock

Key Points CFO Georgios Terzis bought 168,135 shares of Cosmos Health at $0.25 per share, totaling about $42,033.75 . The purchase increased his direct stake by 8.13% to 2,235,398 shares.

bought 168,135 shares of Cosmos Health at $0.25 per share, totaling about . The purchase increased his direct stake by 8.13% to 2,235,398 shares. Cosmos Health’s shares were trading around $0.24 on Thursday, giving the company a market cap of about $15 million . The stock has ranged from $0.19 to $1.32 over the past year and is below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

on Thursday, giving the company a market cap of about . The stock has ranged from $0.19 to $1.32 over the past year and is below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently reported quarterly earnings that matched estimates, with EPS of -$0.06 and revenue of $18.4 million. Despite the revenue beat, analysts and Weiss Ratings continue to rate the stock as a Sell.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM - Get Free Report) CFO Georgios Terzis bought 168,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,033.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,235,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,849.50. This trade represents a 8.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Shares of COSM opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.79. Cosmos Health Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cosmos Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Cosmos Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,610 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cosmos Health by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,500 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cosmos Health by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 225,507 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company's stock.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].