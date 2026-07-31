Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Buys $137,931.12 in Stock

Key Points CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 766,284 COSM shares at an average price of $0.18, investing $137,931.12 and increasing his ownership by 5.68% to 14.25 million shares. This follows additional insider purchases in June.

at an average price of $0.18, investing $137,931.12 and increasing his ownership by 5.68% to 14.25 million shares. This follows additional insider purchases in June. Cosmos Health shares opened at $0.20, with a market capitalization of approximately $12 million and a 52-week range of $0.16 to $1.32. The company reported quarterly revenue of $18.40 million and a loss of $0.06 per share, while maintaining negative net margins and return on equity.

Analyst sentiment remains bearish: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating, and MarketBeat lists the stock’s average rating as “Sell.” Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM - Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 766,284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $137,931.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 14,248,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,656.56. This represents a 5.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Grigorios Siokas bought 218,447 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $45,873.87.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 701,447 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $161,332.81.

Cosmos Health Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of COSM stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 4.83. Cosmos Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cosmos Health Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Cosmos Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COSM. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,610 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cosmos Health by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 225,507 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cosmos Health by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 241,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company's stock.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

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