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Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Noel Jackson Sells 7,000 Shares

June 18, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • VP Noel Jackson sold 7,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) on June 16 at an average price of $9.63, totaling about $67,410. After the sale, Jackson still held 7,000 shares, cutting the position by 50%.
  • The stock recently traded around $9.65, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of about $209.4 million and a P/E ratio of 11.35. Shares have ranged from $6.67 to $10.49 over the past year.
  • Consumer Portfolio Services reported Q1 EPS of $0.24 on revenue of $52.27 million, and analysts expect full-year EPS of 1.45. The stock currently carries an average analyst rating of “Sell”.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report) VP Noel Jackson sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $67,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,410. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.12. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.27 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth


Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consumer Portfolio Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,739 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,049 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,565 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing retail installment contracts for the automotive industry. The company primarily serves subprime and near-prime borrowers by partnering with a network of franchised and independent auto dealers across the United States. By providing flexible financing solutions, CPS seeks to expand vehicle ownership opportunities for customers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans.

CPS operates through two principal segments: loan origination and servicing.

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