Insider Buying: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) CEO Buys $29,890.63 in Stock

Key Points Director Gary Pace bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology at an average price of $1.22, spending $36,600 and lifting his holdings by 2.26% to 1,356,376 shares.

bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology at an average price of $1.22, spending $36,600 and lifting his holdings by 2.26% to 1,356,376 shares. Cardiff Oncology’s stock was trading near $1.30, close to its 12-month low of $1.16 and well below its 12-month high of $4.55, reflecting continued weakness in the share price.

The company recently posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results, with a loss of $0.18 per share and revenue of $0.04 million, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average target price of $8.75.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF - Get Free Report) CEO Mani Mohindru bought 24,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $29,890.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,890.63. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

CRDF stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.36. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.51% and a negative net margin of 8,527.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRDF

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $3,388,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,465,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 668,590 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,084 shares of the company's stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 553,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,420 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,838 shares of the company's stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company's stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapies designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor immune responses. By focusing on unique immuno-oncology targets, Cardiff seeks to address resistance pathways that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments.

Cardiff's pipeline comprises several small-molecule immunomodulators in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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