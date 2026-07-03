Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) CFO Acquires $99,998.50 in Stock

Key Points Creative Realities CFO Tamra Koshewa bought 28,571 shares on June 30 at $3.50 each, spending about $99,998.50 . The filing left her directly owning 28,571 shares valued at roughly the same amount.

bought 28,571 shares on June 30 at $3.50 each, spending about . The filing left her directly owning 28,571 shares valued at roughly the same amount. The stock opened at $4.09 and has traded between $2.19 and $4.42 over the past 52 weeks. Creative Realities currently has a market cap of about $43.22 million .

and has traded between and over the past 52 weeks. Creative Realities currently has a market cap of about . The company recently reported weaker-than-expected earnings, posting EPS of -$0.74 versus the -$0.46 estimate, while revenue came in slightly below forecasts. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with an overall Hold rating.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX - Get Free Report) CFO Tamra Koshewa acquired 28,571 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,998.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Creative Realities stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $43.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 59.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Creative Realities, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,714 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Creative Realities by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Creative Realities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,926 shares of the company's stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CREX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Creative Realities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) is a technology company specializing in digital engagement solutions for retail, restaurant, corporate and public-facing environments. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company develops and delivers integrated hardware and software platforms designed to create dynamic, interactive experiences. Its offerings include digital signage networks, interactive kiosks and video training systems, all powered by an enterprise-grade content management system that enables clients to deploy, schedule and monitor multimedia content across multiple locations.

The company's flagship software platform provides real-time analytics, remote asset management and customizable user interfaces that support both touchscreen and traditional display formats.

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