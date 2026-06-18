Chen Goldberg Sells 5,541 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

Key Points CoreWeave EVP Chen Goldberg sold 5,541 shares on June 15 at an average price of $107.29, totaling about $594,494. The sale reduced her ownership by 8.54% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 15 at an average price of $107.29, totaling about $594,494. The sale reduced her ownership by 8.54% and was made under a pre-arranged . Goldberg has been actively selling shares in recent months, including larger transactions in May and April. The article notes that other executives have also disclosed sales, though these were likewise tied to trading plans.

in recent months, including larger transactions in May and April. The article notes that other executives have also disclosed sales, though these were likewise tied to trading plans. CoreWeave remains a high-profile AI stock with strong revenue growth but continued losses: quarterly revenue rose 111.6% year over year to $2.08 billion, while EPS missed estimates. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.52.

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) EVP Chen Goldberg sold 5,541 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $594,493.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,592.72. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chen Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Chen Goldberg sold 14,168 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,421,617.12.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Chen Goldberg sold 19,222 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Chen Goldberg sold 4,879 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $531,811.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Chen Goldberg sold 9,757 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $897,644.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chen Goldberg sold 16 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,184.80.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CoreWeave stock opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CoreWeave by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,870,000 after buying an additional 653,398 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,260,000 after buying an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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