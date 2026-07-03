Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $6,267,025.17 in Stock

Key Points CoreWeave insider Brian Venturo sold 65,493 shares on June 30 for about $6.27 million at an average price of $95.69 per share, reducing his ownership by 21.73%.

on June 30 for about $6.27 million at an average price of $95.69 per share, reducing his ownership by 21.73%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and was specifically tied to tax withholding obligations from vested equity awards, which makes it less likely to signal a sudden change in outlook.

and was specifically tied to from vested equity awards, which makes it less likely to signal a sudden change in outlook. CRWV shares were down 4.6% in the article, while the stock continues to draw mixed reactions from analysts amid concerns about valuation, debt, and competition from hyperscalers like Meta.

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 65,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $6,267,025.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 235,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,571,644.27. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

CoreWeave Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $81.75 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $166.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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