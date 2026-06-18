Insider Selling: Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells 7,127 Shares of Stock

Key Points Cisco EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 7,127 shares on June 16 at an average price of $119.91, for total proceeds of about $854,599. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , which often indicates a routine transaction.

on June 16 at an average price of $119.91, for total proceeds of about $854,599. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , which often indicates a routine transaction. Cisco’s recent financial results were strong , with quarterly EPS of $1.06 and revenue of $15.84 billion, both above analyst expectations. Revenue rose 12% year over year, and the company issued upbeat forward guidance for Q4 and fiscal 2026.

, with quarterly EPS of $1.06 and revenue of $15.84 billion, both above analyst expectations. Revenue rose 12% year over year, and the company issued upbeat forward guidance for Q4 and fiscal 2026. The stock has also been supported by analyst optimism and a dividend payout. Cisco recently announced a $0.42 quarterly dividend, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $122.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.38 and a one year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco was highlighted by Zacks as a top AI-screen name after record-breaking results and strong growth tied to AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the bull case for continued revenue momentum.

Cisco was highlighted by Zacks as a top AI-screen name after record-breaking results and strong growth tied to AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the bull case for continued revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also said Cisco is benefiting from the broader AI networking boom, pointing to Q3 revenue growth, a 25% increase in networking, and surging orders across segments.

Zacks also said Cisco is benefiting from the broader AI networking boom, pointing to Q3 revenue growth, a 25% increase in networking, and surging orders across segments. Positive Sentiment: Equinix expanded its collaboration with Cisco and NVIDIA to deploy secure AI factories, which may signal deeper enterprise adoption of Cisco’s AI networking and data-center ecosystem.

Equinix expanded its collaboration with Cisco and NVIDIA to deploy secure AI factories, which may signal deeper enterprise adoption of Cisco’s AI networking and data-center ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Cisco gained additional bullish coverage as a blue-chip stock to buy, with analysts citing its role in the market’s risk-on momentum and its strong year-to-date performance.

Cisco gained additional bullish coverage as a blue-chip stock to buy, with analysts citing its role in the market’s risk-on momentum and its strong year-to-date performance. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article questioned whether Cisco’s stock remains reasonably priced after its large one-year rally, suggesting investors are increasingly focused on valuation after a strong run.

A separate article questioned whether Cisco’s stock remains reasonably priced after its large one-year rally, suggesting investors are increasingly focused on valuation after a strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Peer and sector comparison pieces did not add a direct catalyst, but they keep Cisco in the spotlight as investors compare its performance with other technology names.

Peer and sector comparison pieces did not add a direct catalyst, but they keep Cisco in the spotlight as investors compare its performance with other technology names. Negative Sentiment: Cisco EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can sometimes weigh on sentiment even though the sale was routine and not necessarily a bearish signal.

Cisco EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can sometimes weigh on sentiment even though the sale was routine and not necessarily a bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece warned about the risks of an AI-driven rally and later downgraded Cisco, reflecting growing concern that much of the AI optimism may already be priced in.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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