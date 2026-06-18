Huan Liu Buys 200,000 Shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Huan Liu purchased 200,000 shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service at $2.00 each, a $400,000 transaction. After the buy, Liu owned 200,877 shares, a massive increase in the position.

Huan Liu purchased 200,000 shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service at $2.00 each, a $400,000 transaction. After the buy, Liu owned 200,877 shares, a massive increase in the position. Weak stock performance: CTNT opened at $1.59 and has a tiny market cap of about $4.71 million. The stock has ranged from a 12-month low of $1.48 to a high of $424.00, underscoring extreme volatility.

CTNT opened at $1.59 and has a tiny market cap of about $4.71 million. The stock has ranged from a 12-month low of $1.48 to a high of $424.00, underscoring extreme volatility. Mixed fundamentals and sentiment: The company beat EPS expectations in its latest quarter but missed revenue estimates and remains unprofitable. Analyst sentiment is also cautious, with an average rating of Sell despite one recent upgrade to Hold.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT - Get Free Report) insider Huan Liu bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $401,754. The trade was a 22,805.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

Shares of CTNT opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 43.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.42. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $424.00.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($10.00) by $5.47. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 389.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.65% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated supply chain service provider primarily focused on meeting the needs of cross-border e-commerce and consumer goods companies. The company delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions, leveraging an internet-driven platform to enhance transparency, efficiency and cost control across clients' procurement and logistics operations.

Key offerings include supply chain design and consulting, global procurement and sourcing support, quality control and inspection, as well as bonded and non-bonded warehousing services.

Further Reading

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