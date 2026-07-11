Insider Buying: CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Major Shareholder Buys $495,117.00 in Stock

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Eliyahou Et Al Harari bought 81,300 shares of CapsoVision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $495,117.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,282,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,987,690.59. This represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eliyahou Et Al Harari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Eliyahou Et Al Harari purchased 13,850 shares of CapsoVision stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $101,797.50.

CapsoVision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.99. 87,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. CapsoVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CapsoVision in a report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on CapsoVision from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "speculative buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CapsoVision has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapsoVision

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CapsoVision by 528.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CapsoVision during the first quarter worth $359,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CapsoVision during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CapsoVision in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CapsoVision by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,929 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares during the period.

CapsoVision Company Profile

CapsoVision, Inc (NASDAQ: CV) is a medical device company specializing in advanced capsule endoscopy systems for gastrointestinal diagnostics. The company’s flagship product, the CapsoCam® Plus System, features a swallowable, tether-free capsule equipped with four side-viewing cameras that capture high-resolution, 360-degree images of the small intestine. By storing images internally rather than transmitting data wirelessly, CapsoCam Plus enables patients to maintain normal daily activities during the procedure and reduces the risk of signal loss or image drop-out.

In addition to its capsule hardware, CapsoVision offers CapsoCloud®, a secure, cloud-based platform that streamlines image retrieval, storage and reporting.

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