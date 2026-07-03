Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Cytokinetics EVP Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $85.80, generating about $1.29 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 1 at an average price of $85.80, generating about $1.29 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. After the transaction, Callos held 58,555 shares valued at roughly $5.0 million, representing a 20.39% decrease in his ownership. The article also notes he has made several other share sales in recent months.

valued at roughly $5.0 million, representing a in his ownership. The article also notes he has made several other share sales in recent months. Cytokinetics shares were trading up 1.4% and near their 52-week high, while analysts remain broadly positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $100.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $1,287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,019. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Andrew Callos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,111,200.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Andrew Callos sold 15,857 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,030,705.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $948,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Andrew Callos sold 7,449 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $491,782.98.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.4%

CYTK opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.42. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.67). The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Cytokinetics's quarterly revenue was up 1112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 676.1% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,647,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $90,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,281,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $236,328,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $40,466,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 151,987.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 565,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,949,000 after purchasing an additional 565,393 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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