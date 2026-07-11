Insider Selling: DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells $3,590,623.80 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $3,590,623.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 252,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,469,381.72. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank raised its position in DoorDash by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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