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Melissa Chen Buys 41,000 Shares of Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:DCX) Stock

August 4, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • CEO Melissa Chen bought 41,000 Chijet Motor shares at an average price of $1.25, investing $51,250 and becoming the direct owner of 41,000 shares.
  • Chijet shares opened at $0.98 and were reported down 8.8%, trading well below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock’s 52-week range was $0.63 to $3,408.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating, and MarketBeat data showed the stock carrying an average “Sell” rating.

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCX - Get Free Report) CEO Melissa Chen bought 41,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chijet Motor Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of DCX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Chijet Motor Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3,408.00.

Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:DCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1,035.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.27) million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In


Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Chijet Motor in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chijet Motor currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCX

About Chijet Motor

(Get Free Report)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

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