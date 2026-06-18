Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells 5,371 Shares of Stock

Key Points Datadog General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares on June 15 at an average price of $233.91, for proceeds of about $1.26 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 15 at an average price of $233.91, for proceeds of about $1.26 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Acocella still held 127,866 shares valued at roughly $29.9 million, and the sale reduced the position by 4.03% . The filing notes Acocella had also sold shares in earlier June and May transactions.

valued at roughly $29.9 million, and the sale reduced the position by . The filing notes Acocella had also sold shares in earlier June and May transactions. Datadog stock has been supported by strong analyst sentiment and recent earnings beats, with the company reporting $0.60 EPS versus $0.51 expected and revenue above estimates. Several firms recently raised price targets or upgraded the stock, even as insider selling may weigh on sentiment.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,256,330.61. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 127,866 shares in the company, valued at $29,909,136.06. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 7,252 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $1,937,371.80.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Kerry Acocella sold 13,857 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,550.00.

Datadog Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 596.41, a P/E/G ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.81.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Datadog from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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