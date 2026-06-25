Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells $9,551,207.28 in Stock

Key Points Datadog CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares on June 22 at an average price of $220.97, raising about $9.55 million. After the sale, he still held 509,805 shares worth roughly $112.65 million.

on June 22 at an average price of $220.97, raising about $9.55 million. After the sale, he still held 509,805 shares worth roughly $112.65 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , which means the sale was scheduled in advance and disclosed in an SEC filing.

, which means the sale was scheduled in advance and disclosed in an SEC filing. Datadog’s stock has been strong recently, opening at $222.65 and trading near its 52-week high of $278.70, while the company also beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates in its latest report.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $9,551,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,651,610.85. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $5,745,327.90.

On Monday, June 1st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $8,992,320.96.

On Monday, May 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $6,247,352.58.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $5,655,428.16.

On Monday, April 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $3,761,658.00.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $222.65 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.12. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.94, a PEG ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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