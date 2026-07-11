Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 53,912 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $13,868,322.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,142,238.20. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $9,551,207.28.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $5,745,327.90.

On Monday, June 1st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $8,992,320.96.

On Monday, May 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $6,247,352.58.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $5,655,428.16.

Datadog Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $11.46 on Friday, hitting $257.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.75, a P/E/G ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reportedly reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to the bullish analyst tone around Datadog’s cloud and AI growth prospects. Article link

Needham reportedly reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to the bullish analyst tone around Datadog’s cloud and AI growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Datadog from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing expectations that analysts see more upside ahead. Article link

Zacks Research upgraded Datadog from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing expectations that analysts see more upside ahead. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Datadog as one of several internet stocks with solid upside potential, citing AI-led growth, cloud demand, and enterprise adoption. Article link

Market commentary highlighted Datadog as one of several internet stocks with solid upside potential, citing AI-led growth, cloud demand, and enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Datadog’s AI-driven momentum, including revenue above $1 billion, record new logo bookings, and new AI-focused product launches that could support long-term growth. Article link

Recent coverage emphasized Datadog’s AI-driven momentum, including revenue above $1 billion, record new logo bookings, and new AI-focused product launches that could support long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on whether Datadog’s strong run and AI enthusiasm have already been priced in, with some analysts noting the stock still looks expensive on sales despite fair value on cash flow. Article link

Several articles focused on whether Datadog’s strong run and AI enthusiasm have already been priced in, with some analysts noting the stock still looks expensive on sales despite fair value on cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog’s short-interest update showed no meaningful short position data change, so it does not appear to be a major trading driver.

Datadog’s short-interest update showed no meaningful short position data change, so it does not appear to be a major trading driver. Negative Sentiment: One report noted insider selling, with Amit Agarwal disposing of 20,000 shares, which can add some caution around near-term sentiment. Article link

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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