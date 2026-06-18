Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Acquires 2,733 Shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

Key Points Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,733 shares of DLH on June 17 at $5.50 per share, bringing its stake to 2,080,997 shares worth about $11.45 million. The purchase lifted its ownership by 0.13% and was disclosed in an SEC filing.

bought 2,733 shares of DLH on June 17 at $5.50 per share, bringing its stake to 2,080,997 shares worth about $11.45 million. The purchase lifted its ownership by 0.13% and was disclosed in an SEC filing. The insider has been actively buying DLH stock throughout May and June, with multiple small-to-large purchases all at $5.50 per share. Recent buys include 3,859 shares on June 16 and 7,494 shares on June 2.

throughout May and June, with multiple small-to-large purchases all at $5.50 per share. Recent buys include 3,859 shares on June 16 and 7,494 shares on June 2. DLH’s fundamentals remain weak: the company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss that slightly missed estimates, and analysts currently rate the stock around “Reduce” with one Hold and one Sell rating. Shares were trading near $5.50, close to the 52-week low of $5.32.

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,733 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,031.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,080,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,483.50. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,859 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $21,224.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 71 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $390.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 49 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $269.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 7,494 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $41,217.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,223 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $17,726.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 1,584 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $8,712.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 120 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $660.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,397 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,183.50.

On Monday, May 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,304 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,172.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 512 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.00.

DLH Price Performance

DLHC opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DLH by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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