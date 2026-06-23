Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,460 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management bought 6,460 shares of DLH at $5.50 each in the latest disclosed transaction, bringing its total holdings to about 2.09 million shares.

bought 6,460 shares of DLH at $5.50 each in the latest disclosed transaction, bringing its total holdings to about 2.09 million shares. The filing shows continued insider accumulation , with Mink Brook making several additional DLH purchases in recent days, all at the same $5.50 price.

, with Mink Brook making several additional DLH purchases in recent days, all at the same $5.50 price. DLH shares traded near $5.52 and the company recently missed earnings estimates slightly, while analysts currently hold a consensus rating of “Reduce.”

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 6,460 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,087,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,481,013.50. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 624 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $3,432.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,733 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,031.50.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,859 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,224.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 71 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 49 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $269.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 7,494 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $41,217.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 3,223 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,726.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 1,584 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,712.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 120 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $660.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,397 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $13,183.50.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. On average, analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DLH by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DLH during the second quarter worth $73,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DLH during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLH has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLHC

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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