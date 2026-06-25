Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,739 Shares of Stock

Key Points DLH major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management bought 3,739 shares on June 24 at $5.50 each, bringing its total stake to 2,091,930 shares valued at about $11.5 million.

bought 3,739 shares on June 24 at $5.50 each, bringing its total stake to 2,091,930 shares valued at about $11.5 million. The purchase is part of a recent streak of insider buying by Mink Brook, which has repeatedly acquired DLHC shares across multiple dates in June at the same $5.50 price.

by Mink Brook, which has repeatedly acquired DLHC shares across multiple dates in June at the same $5.50 price. DLH’s stock has been under pressure: it opened at $5.50, near its 52-week low of $5.41, while analysts currently rate the stock “Reduce” on average and the company recently reported a quarterly earnings miss.

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,091,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,615. This represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 110 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $605.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 624 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 6,460 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,530.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,733 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,031.50.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,859 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $21,224.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 71 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $390.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 49 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $269.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 7,494 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $41,217.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,223 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $17,726.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 1,584 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,712.00.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.45.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLHC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DLH presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 59,498 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,802 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DLH in the first quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company's stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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