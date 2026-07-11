Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Buys 5,000 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,149,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,024,744.49. The trade was a 0.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,275 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,693.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 9,422 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,900.18.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 5,640 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 4,543 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $23,850.75.

On Monday, June 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 640 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 15,280 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $80,678.40.

On Thursday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,343 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,386.50.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $20,564.50.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 110 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $605.00.

DLH Stock Down 1.0%

DLHC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.45. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DLH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DLH by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in DLH during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DLHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLH presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on DLH

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].