DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Director Sells $14,630,000.00 in Stock

Key Points DLocal director Sebastian Kanovich sold 1,000,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $14.63, for total proceeds of $14.63 million. The filing notes the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 1 at an average price of $14.63, for total proceeds of $14.63 million. The filing notes the sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Kanovich still directly owned 1,000,000 shares, but his stake was cut by 50% . The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC.

. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC. DLocal’s stock recently traded at $14.88, with shares sitting above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analysts currently have a Buy consensus on the stock, with an average price target of $17.25.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Kanovich sold 1,000,000 shares of DLocal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $14,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.97.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $335.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DLocal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLO

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,073,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Cria Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $56,560,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $54,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DLocal by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,662,772 shares of the company's stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 582,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DLocal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,996,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company's stock.

About DLocal

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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