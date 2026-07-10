Sebastian Kanovich Sells 25,700 Shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock

Key Points DLocal director Sebastian Kanovich sold 25,700 shares on July 7 at an average price of $15.50, worth about $398,350, cutting his stake by 50%.

sold 25,700 shares on July 7 at an average price of $15.50, worth about $398,350, cutting his stake by 50%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and it followed a much larger insider sale by Kanovich of 1,000,000 shares on July 1.

, and it followed a much larger insider sale by Kanovich of 1,000,000 shares on July 1. DLocal recently posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.17 versus $0.16 expected and revenue up 54.9% year over year, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Buy with an average target of $17.25.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Kanovich sold 25,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $398,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,350. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sebastian Kanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sebastian Kanovich sold 1,000,000 shares of DLocal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $14,630,000.00.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.97.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.20 million. DLocal had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut DLocal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in DLocal by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,826 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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