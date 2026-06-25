Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Sells $124,628.70 in Stock

Key Points Domo EVP Daren Thayne sold 52,365 shares on June 24 at an average price of $2.38, totaling about $124,628.70. After the sale, he still held 498,051 shares, reducing his position by 9.51%.

on June 24 at an average price of $2.38, totaling about $124,628.70. After the sale, he still held 498,051 shares, reducing his position by 9.51%. Domo stock jumped 22.8% and opened at $2.75 on Thursday, though it remains well below its 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of about $124.16 million.

and opened at $2.75 on Thursday, though it remains well below its 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of about $124.16 million. Recent earnings were roughly in line with expectations, with quarterly EPS of -$0.02 and revenue of $79.40 million. Analysts are cautious overall, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.83.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) EVP Daren Thayne sold 52,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $124,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 498,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,185,361.38. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Domo Stock Up 22.8%

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.78. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPD Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 27.3% in the first quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 4,613,726 shares of the company's stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 990,326 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Domo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,975,558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 225,558 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,753 shares of the company's stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,884 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,762 shares of the company's stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 496,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Domo by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 325,239 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DOMO. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a "market underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Domo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Domo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domo

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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