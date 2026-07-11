Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) EVP Kelly Garcia Sells 487 Shares of Stock

Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) EVP Kelly Garcia sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total transaction of $144,643.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,777,637.52. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Domino's Pizza Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DPZ traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.46. 624,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $282.00 and a twelve month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research dropped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after acquiring an additional 910,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $285,116,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 247.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,246 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $189,171,000 after acquiring an additional 375,709 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after acquiring an additional 368,055 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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