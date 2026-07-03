Raphi Levy Sells 2,127 Shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock

Key Points Alpha Tau Medical CFO Raphi Levy sold 2,127 shares on July 1 at an average price of $13.02, totaling about $27,694. After the sale, he still held 90,180 shares worth roughly $1.17 million.

sold 2,127 shares on July 1 at an average price of $13.02, totaling about $27,694. After the sale, he still held 90,180 shares worth roughly $1.17 million. Levy has been actively reducing his stake, with additional sales of 20,000 shares on June 30 and June 25, 17,500 shares on June 23, and 32,500 shares on June 3.

DRTS stock has surged to a 52-week high of $13.23 after rising 4.7%, while the company recently reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $12.60 average target price.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) CFO Raphi Levy sold 2,127 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $27,693.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,174,143.60. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Raphi Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Raphi Levy sold 17,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $167,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Raphi Levy sold 32,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $351,975.00.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 4.7%

DRTS stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 70,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRTS

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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