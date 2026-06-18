DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark Foletta Sells 4,000 Shares

Key Points DexCom director Mark Foletta sold 4,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $74.13, totaling about $296,520. The sale reduced his direct holdings by 7.04% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 15 at an average price of $74.13, totaling about $296,520. The sale reduced his direct holdings by 7.04% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. DexCom recently beat earnings and revenue expectations for its latest quarter, reporting $0.56 EPS on $1.19 billion in revenue versus analyst estimates of $0.47 EPS and $1.17 billion in revenue. Revenue rose 15% year over year.

for its latest quarter, reporting $0.56 EPS on $1.19 billion in revenue versus analyst estimates of $0.47 EPS and $1.17 billion in revenue. Revenue rose 15% year over year. Wall Street remains mostly bullish on DXCM, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.83. Analysts cited targets ranging from $80 to $90, despite some recent revisions.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) Director Mark Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $296,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,918.76. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore raised shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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