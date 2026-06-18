Jabbok Schlacks Purchases 50,000 Shares of EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT) Stock

Key Points CEO Jabbok Schlacks bought 50,000 shares of EquipmentShare.com at an average price of $21.12, a $1.056 million transaction that increased his direct holdings to 50,000 shares.

of EquipmentShare.com at an average price of $21.12, a $1.056 million transaction that increased his direct holdings to 50,000 shares. The stock rose 4.6% and opened at $23.36, while the company’s market cap stands at about $5.9 billion.

and opened at $23.36, while the company’s market cap stands at about $5.9 billion. EquipmentShare.com reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of -$0.11 per share versus -$0.26 expected and revenue up 38.1% year over year to $989 million.

EquipmentShare.com Inc (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) CEO Jabbok Schlacks purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $1,056,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,056,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EquipmentShare.com Stock Up 4.6%

EQPT opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.69. EquipmentShare.com Inc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter. EquipmentShare.com's revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EquipmentShare.com Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EquipmentShare.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EquipmentShare.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of EquipmentShare.com from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of EquipmentShare.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EquipmentShare.com from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EquipmentShare.com currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQPT

EquipmentShare.com Company Profile

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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