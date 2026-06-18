Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Director Jennifer Mckie Adams Sells 50,000 Shares

Key Points Director Jennifer Mckie Adams sold 50,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals on June 17 at an average price of $32.48, totaling about $1.624 million. After the sale, she still held 50,000 shares, cutting her stake by 50%.

of Eton Pharmaceuticals on June 17 at an average price of $32.48, totaling about $1.624 million. After the sale, she still held 50,000 shares, cutting her stake by 50%. Eton Pharmaceuticals recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share , missing analyst expectations of $0.10, even though revenue of $24.27 million came in above forecasts.

, missing analyst expectations of $0.10, even though revenue of $24.27 million came in above forecasts. Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock has a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $41.00, while recent target changes ranged from a sell rating to buy upgrades and higher price objectives from some firms.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Mckie Adams sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.30 million, a P/E ratio of -467.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETON shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eton Pharmaceuticals

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company's product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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