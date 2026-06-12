Richard Little Acquires 50,000 Shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock

Key Points CEO Richard Little bought 50,000 shares of enCore Energy at $1.28 each, a $64,000 insider purchase disclosed in an SEC filing. After the trade, he owned 50,000 shares.

bought 50,000 shares of enCore Energy at $1.28 each, a $64,000 insider purchase disclosed in an SEC filing. After the trade, he owned 50,000 shares. enCore Energy stock rose 7.0% and opened at $1.37, while the company remains near its 1-year low of $1.26 versus a 1-year high of $4.19.

and opened at $1.37, while the company remains near its 1-year low of $1.26 versus a 1-year high of $4.19. The company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.09, worse than estimates, though revenue of $18.30 million topped expectations. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $3.83.

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU - Get Free Report) CEO Richard Little purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

enCore Energy Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ EU opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $266.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.00.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 898.7% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 11,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of enCore Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Northland Securities set a $3.75 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of enCore Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of enCore Energy from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $3.83.

View Our Latest Report on EU

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Inc is a U.S.-based uranium exploration and development company focused on deploying in-situ recovery (ISR) technology to bring domestic uranium projects into production. The company's operations are centered on the Nichols Ranch ISR facility in Wyoming, which represents enCore's flagship asset and its nearest-term production opportunity. Through ISR methods, enCore seeks to extract uranium with lower environmental impact and capital requirements relative to conventional mining.

In addition to Nichols Ranch, enCore holds a diversified portfolio of uranium properties in the western United States, including the Roca Honda project in New Mexico and several ISR-amenable projects in the Texas and Oklahoma regions.

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