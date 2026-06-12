Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 7,517 Shares of Stock

Key Points EverCommerce CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares on June 9 at an average price of $9.08, totaling about $106,082. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 9 at an average price of $9.08, totaling about $106,082. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Remer has also made several other recent stock sales, including additional transactions on June 10, June 3, and June 2. Across these trades, his ownership still remained sizable at 2,750,804 shares after the June 9 sale.

EverCommerce recently reported mixed results and softer stock performance: quarterly EPS missed analyst expectations, while revenue came in roughly in line and rose 3.7% year over year. The stock was trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and Wall Street’s consensus rating remains “Hold.”

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $68,780.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,743,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,101,076.05. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $106,081.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,658 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $54,147.06.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,542 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $142,597.26.

On Thursday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $48,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,974 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $62,906.22.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,726 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $92,321.08.

On Thursday, May 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,210 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,838.30.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $87,664.72.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,454 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $76,030.80.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,055 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $103,063.75.

EverCommerce Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 5,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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