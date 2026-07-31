Eric Richard Remer Sells 8,709 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

Key Points EverCommerce CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,709 shares at an average price of $11.97, generating $104,246.73. The transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by 0.15% to 5.62 million shares.

at an average price of $11.97, generating $104,246.73. The transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by 0.15% to 5.62 million shares. EverCommerce reported quarterly EPS of $0.04, missing the $0.14 analyst consensus, while revenue of $147.47 million edged above estimates and increased 3.7% year over year.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an $11.25 price target. EVCM recently traded at $12.14, within its 52-week range of $7.66 to $14.41, while institutional investors own 97.91% of the stock.

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $104,246.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,621,851 shares in the company, valued at $67,293,556.47. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,491 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $126,626.37.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $136,367.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $206,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,742 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $86,196.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,269 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $113,591.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,950 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $193,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $184,710.60.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,800 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $146,372.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $9,933.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $42,028.20.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EVCM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company's stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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