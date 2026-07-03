EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Sells $111,355.65 in Stock

Key Points EverQuote CAO Jon Ayotte sold 4,611 shares on July 1 at an average price of $24.15, totaling $111,355.65. The sale reduced his holdings by 5.82% and was disclosed as part of tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

on July 1 at an average price of $24.15, totaling $111,355.65. The sale reduced his holdings by 5.82% and was disclosed as part of tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. EverQuote’s recent performance was solid , with the company reporting Q1 EPS of $0.51, beating estimates of $0.43, and revenue of $190.85 million, up 14.6% year over year. The stock was trading around $24.86, near its 52-week high of $28.73.

, with the company reporting Q1 EPS of $0.51, beating estimates of $0.43, and revenue of $190.85 million, up 14.6% year over year. The stock was trading around $24.86, near its 52-week high of $28.73. Analysts remain generally bullish on EverQuote, with six Buy ratings and two Hold ratings. The consensus price target is $24.17, and institutional ownership remains high at 91.54%.

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 4,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $111,355.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,107. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jon Ayotte sold 889 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $17,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jon Ayotte sold 888 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $16,596.72.

On Thursday, May 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 285 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $5,198.40.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jon Ayotte sold 363 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $7,260.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jon Ayotte sold 364 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $5,587.40.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $895.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.61.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EverQuote from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVER

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 81.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 214,947 shares of the company's stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 96,796 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in EverQuote by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 119,848 shares of the company's stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EverQuote by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,404 shares of the company's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 115,013 shares of the company's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 82,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company's stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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