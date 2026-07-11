EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $164,208.21 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $164,208.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 311,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,682,294.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Joseph Sanborn sold 642 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $15,729.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Joseph Sanborn sold 6,666 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $128,520.48.

On Thursday, May 7th, Joseph Sanborn sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $414,000.00.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 317,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,437. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.61.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EverQuote from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EverQuote

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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