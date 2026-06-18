Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) CEO Sells $235,318.47 in Stock

Key Points Exponent CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,119 shares on June 15 at an average price of $57.13, totaling about $235,318. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 15 at an average price of $57.13, totaling about $235,318. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. After the transaction, Corrigan directly owned 106,670 shares valued at roughly $6.09 million, representing a 3.72% reduction in her stake. She has also sold shares in separate transactions in May and April.

in her stake. She has also sold shares in separate transactions in May and April. Exponent recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.59 versus estimates of $0.56 and revenue of $166.3 million, up 14.3% year over year. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, yielding about 2.2% annualized.

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,119 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $235,318.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,670 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,057.10. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Catherine Corrigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Catherine Corrigan sold 4,194 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $226,727.64.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Catherine Corrigan sold 3,909 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $264,639.30.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.95.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 18.07%.Exponent's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Exponent's payout ratio is 57.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 1,481.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,222 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 119,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $18,377,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 7.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exponent

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].