Insider Selling: EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Director Sells $355,400.00 in Stock

Key Points EZCORP director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares on July 6 at an average price of $35.54, totaling $355,400 . The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

sold 10,000 shares on July 6 at an average price of $35.54, totaling . The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. After the transaction, Espinosa still directly owned 207,543 shares of EZCORP, worth about $7.38 million , reflecting a 4.6% decrease in his stake.

of EZCORP, worth about , reflecting a 4.6% decrease in his stake. EZCORP recently reported strong quarterly earnings, with EPS of $0.58 beating estimates by $0.22, while analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus and a target price of $38.80.

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $355,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 207,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,376,078.22. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Pablo Lagos Espinosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of EZCORP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.64.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.22. EZCORP had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $434.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. Zacks Research cut EZCORP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 price objective on EZCORP in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on EZCORP from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on EZCORP from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EZPW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,563,724 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $69,209,000 after purchasing an additional 84,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EZCORP by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,167,748 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,622 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,321,138 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,421 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 437,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,427 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $23,732,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

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