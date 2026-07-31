First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) President Gary Mills Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points President Gary Mills sold 3,500 FCBC shares at an average price of $47.67, generating $166,845 and reducing his ownership by 37.64% to 5,798 shares.

at an average price of $47.67, generating $166,845 and reducing his ownership by 37.64% to 5,798 shares. First Community Bancshares reported quarterly EPS of $0.76, beating estimates by $0.02, while revenue reached $92.09 million. Analysts project full-year EPS of $3.04.

The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.31 to $0.33 per share, equating to a $1.32 annualized payout and a 2.8% yield; analysts’ average rating remains “Hold.”

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) President Gary Mills sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $166,845.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $276,390.66. The trade was a 37.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. First Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 28.84%. Research analysts predict that First Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from First Community Bancshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. First Community Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in First Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,959 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the bank's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Community Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,124 shares of the bank's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the bank's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Community Bancshares to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCBC

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FCBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

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