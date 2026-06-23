Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) Insider Christian Michael Glibert Sells 210,000 Shares

Key Points Insider selling: Nanovibronix insider Christian Michael Glibert sold 210,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $0.69, totaling about $144,900.

Nanovibronix insider Christian Michael Glibert sold 210,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $0.69, totaling about $144,900. Stock remains under pressure: FEED opened at $0.70, near its 52-week low of $0.63 and far below its 52-week high of $17.40, with a market cap of just $4.26 million.

FEED opened at $0.70, near its 52-week low of $0.63 and far below its 52-week high of $17.40, with a market cap of just $4.26 million. Weak fundamentals and sentiment: The company recently reported a quarterly loss of $6.88 per share on just $0.65 million in revenue, and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Sell.

Nanovibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEED - Get Free Report) insider Christian Michael Glibert sold 210,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $144,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nanovibronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEED opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09. Nanovibronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($6.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanovibronix had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 923.20%.The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FEED shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nanovibronix in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nanovibronix from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on FEED

About Nanovibronix

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of non‑invasive therapeutic ultrasound technologies for clinical and consumer healthcare applications. The company's product portfolio centers on wearable ultrasound devices designed to deliver low‑intensity acoustic energy to soft tissue with the objective of promoting wound healing and reducing pain. Nanovibronix positions its technology as an alternative or adjunct to conventional wound‑care and analgesic therapies, aiming to address chronic and acute conditions that are managed in both outpatient and home settings.

The company concentrates its commercial efforts on supplying hospitals, wound‑care clinics, long‑term care facilities and patients requiring home‑based therapies.

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