Minchung Kgil Sells 4,000 Shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock

Key Points CFO Minchung Kgil sold 4,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions on June 30 at an average price of $30.03, totaling about $120,120. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

of Figure Technology Solutions on June 30 at an average price of $30.03, totaling about $120,120. The sale was made under a pre-arranged plan. Kgil’s recent selling has been ongoing, including additional sales on June 24, June 15, and April 24. After the latest trade, Kgil still held 499,651 shares valued at roughly $15.0 million.

valued at roughly $15.0 million. Figure Technology Solutions recently beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting $0.18 EPS versus the expected $0.17, while analysts currently maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with a target price of $53.62.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) CFO Minchung Kgil sold 4,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 499,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,004,519.53. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Minchung Kgil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Minchung Kgil sold 4,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $110,560.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Minchung Kgil sold 9,117 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $274,057.02.

On Friday, April 24th, Minchung Kgil sold 8,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $258,000.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIGR opened at $33.91 on Friday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGR. Orland Properties Ltd bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $319,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $91,751,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,989,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $67,386,000. Finally, Pantera Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,114,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Figure Technology Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Figure Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Figure Technology Solutions

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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