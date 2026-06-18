Insider Selling: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells 3,378 Shares of Stock

Key Points Flex EVP David Scott Offer sold 18,750 shares on June 16 at an average price of $147.91, generating about $2.77 million. The filing says the trade was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was made to cover tax withholding tied to equity awards.

on June 16 at an average price of $147.91, generating about $2.77 million. The filing says the trade was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was made to cover tax withholding tied to equity awards. Insider selling has been widespread at Flex recently, with the CEO, CFO, COO and other executives also reporting stock sales. The article frames these transactions as mostly related to equity-compensation tax obligations rather than a change in business outlook.

at Flex recently, with the CEO, CFO, COO and other executives also reporting stock sales. The article frames these transactions as mostly related to equity-compensation tax obligations rather than a change in business outlook. Analysts remain broadly positive on Flex despite the insider sales, with several firms recently raising price targets. The stock has also risen sharply over the past year, and the company reported strong quarterly results with $0.93 EPS and $7.48 billion in revenue.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Krumm sold 3,378 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $499,977.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $22,390,952.80. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Flex Stock Down 2.6%

Flex stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth $4,949,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $5,891,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 15.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,494,418 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $97,825,000 after purchasing an additional 200,553 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Key Headlines Impacting Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive, with several firms raising price targets in recent weeks and the stock still carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports the longer-term outlook. Flex stock page

Analyst coverage remains constructive, with several firms raising price targets in recent weeks and the stock still carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports the longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders, including CEO Revathi Advaithi, CFO Kevin Krumm, COO Kwang Hooi Tan, and EVP David Scott Offer, sold shares in recent days, but the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to equity awards and, in one case, under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. SEC filing

Insiders, including CEO Revathi Advaithi, CFO Kevin Krumm, COO Kwang Hooi Tan, and EVP David Scott Offer, sold shares in recent days, but the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to equity awards and, in one case, under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Neutral Sentiment: Flex continues to show solid operating fundamentals, with its most recent quarter delivering $0.93 EPS on $7.48 billion in revenue, which helps offset some of the sentiment impact from insider selling. Flex stock page

Flex continues to show solid operating fundamentals, with its most recent quarter delivering $0.93 EPS on $7.48 billion in revenue, which helps offset some of the sentiment impact from insider selling. Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag on sentiment is the cluster of insider sales across senior leadership, which can signal caution to traders even when the transactions are explained as non-discretionary. SEC filing

About Flex

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

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