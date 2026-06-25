Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) SVP John Zahurancik Sells 15,974 Shares of Stock

Key Points Fluence Energy SVP John Zahurancik sold 15,974 shares on June 23 at an average price of $22.03, totaling about $351,907. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 23 at an average price of $22.03, totaling about $351,907. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Zahurancik also sold 16,000 shares the previous day at $25.18, indicating a larger recent reduction in his FLNC holdings.

at $25.18, indicating a larger recent reduction in his FLNC holdings. Fluence Energy reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, but revenue missed estimates; analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with an average price target of $19.47.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) SVP John Zahurancik sold 15,974 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $351,907.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 71,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,897.13. This trade represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Zahurancik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, John Zahurancik sold 16,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $402,880.00.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fluence Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 5,489.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $19,579,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $14,207,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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