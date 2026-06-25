Andrew Briggs Sells 3,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Key Points Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at an average price of $28.66, totaling $85,980. After the sale, he still owned 165,550 shares, a 1.78% reduction in his stake.

of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at an average price of $28.66, totaling $85,980. After the sale, he still owned 165,550 shares, a 1.78% reduction in his stake. The stock was trading near its 52-week high , opening at $29.53 and reaching a high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $406.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31.

, opening at $29.53 and reaching a high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $406.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. Recent earnings were solid but mixed versus estimates: the company reported $0.70 EPS, beating expectations by $0.02, while revenue of $32.44 million came in slightly below forecasts. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $28.50.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $85,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,663. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $406.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.54 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $210,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 948.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMAO. Weiss Ratings raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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