Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Sells $50,351.28 in Stock

Key Points Freedom Holding CTO Renat Tukanov sold 1,800 shares on June 22 at an average price of $140.82, totaling about $253,476. After the sale, he still held 10,200 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 15%.

on June 22 at an average price of $140.82, totaling about $253,476. After the sale, he still held 10,200 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 15%. FRHC shares were trading below recent averages , opening at $135.45 versus a 50-day moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31. The stock has ranged from a 12-month low of $107.97 to a high of $194.01.

, opening at $135.45 versus a 50-day moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31. The stock has ranged from a 12-month low of $107.97 to a high of $194.01. Freedom’s latest earnings missed profit expectations, reporting $0.13 EPS versus the $0.87 consensus estimate, though revenue came in much higher than expected at $486.15 million. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with a $138 target price.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Gamble sold 357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $50,351.28. Following the sale, the director owned 677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,484.08. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Freedom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $107.97 and a 52 week high of $194.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.14 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Freedom in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Freedom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Freedom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Freedom currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freedom

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance LLC increased its position in Freedom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,110 shares of the company's stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 10.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 7.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company's stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Through its subsidiaries, the company caters to retail, institutional, and corporate clients by offering access to global capital markets, equity and fixed-income trading, and research-driven investment strategies.

The firm's product suite includes online and over-the-counter brokerage platforms, margin lending, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services.

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