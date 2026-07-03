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Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Director Sells 863,637 Shares of Stock

July 3, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director James Richard Perry sold 863,637 Fermi shares on June 30 at an average price of $7.31, totaling about $6.31 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 5.17%, though he still holds more than 15.8 million shares.
  • Fermi shares opened at $8.06 and the company currently has a market cap of $5.14 billion. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of $4.47 and a high of $36.99.
  • The company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.30, missing analyst expectations of a $0.05 loss, while analysts now expect full-year EPS of 0.34. Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Moderate Buy with a target price of $22.44.

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) Director James Richard Perry sold 863,637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $6,313,186.47. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,827,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,701,269.17. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fermi Stock Performance

Fermi stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.07. Fermi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Fermi Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fermi


A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fermi in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fermi in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRMI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore lowered shares of Fermi from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fermi from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fermi from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fermi has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRMI

About Fermi

(Get Free Report)

Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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