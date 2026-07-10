Insider Selling: Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM) Major Shareholder Sells 3,702 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Konstantin Lomashuk sold 3,702 shares of Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM) on July 7 at an average price of $6.41, totaling about $23,730. He still owned 1,483,687 shares afterward, a small 0.25% reduction in his position.

of Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM) on July 7 at an average price of $6.41, totaling about $23,730. He still owned 1,483,687 shares afterward, a small 0.25% reduction in his position. Lomashuk also sold 1,100 additional shares on July 8 at an average price of $6.13, bringing his recent insider selling total to more than 4,800 shares across the two transactions.

on July 8 at an average price of $6.13, bringing his recent insider selling total to more than 4,800 shares across the two transactions. Forum Markets recently reported a quarterly loss of $3.64 per share on revenue of $2.86 million, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Forum Markets, Inc (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Konstantin Lomashuk sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $23,729.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,483,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,510,433.67. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Konstantin Lomashuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Konstantin Lomashuk sold 1,100 shares of Forum Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $6,743.00.

Forum Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRMM opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.37. Forum Markets, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $174.60.

Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forum Markets, Inc will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRMM shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Forum Markets from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Forum Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Clear Str upgraded Forum Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Forum Markets in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forum Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRMM

Forum Markets Company Profile

Forum Markets Inc is a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of institutional-grade real-world assets on Ethereum. The company structures cash-generating assets on blockchain-based infrastructure to facilitate liquidity, investor access, and primary and secondary market activity. It combines traditional asset management practices with digital market infrastructure to support the origination, distribution, and trading of real-world assets.

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