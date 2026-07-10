Yoav Landman Sells 700 Shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

Key Points JFrog CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares on July 7 at an average price of $99.00, totaling $69,300. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 7 at an average price of $99.00, totaling $69,300. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Landman has made several larger recent sales as well, including 150,000 shares on June 29 and 100,000 shares on June 1 , while still holding more than 5.5 million shares after the latest transaction.

and , while still holding more than 5.5 million shares after the latest transaction. JFrog recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.27 and revenue of $153.98 million, and raised its FY2026 guidance. Analysts remain mostly positive, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and average target price of $83.67.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,538,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $548,295,462. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Yoav Landman sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $13,498,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total value of $8,147,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Yoav Landman sold 75,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $4,816,500.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $643,050.00.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $95.50 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -180.19 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price target on JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

View Our Latest Report on FROG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in JFrog by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,419 shares of the company's stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,157,000 after purchasing an additional 694,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $11,293,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in JFrog by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 193,467 shares of the company's stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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