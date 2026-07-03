Jennifer Taylor Sells 6,618 Shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Key Points Freshworks director Jennifer Taylor sold 6,618 shares on July 2 at an average price of $10.44, totaling about $69,092. The sale reduced her holdings by 9.55% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 2 at an average price of $10.44, totaling about $69,092. The sale reduced her holdings by 9.55% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Freshworks stock slipped 0.7% and opened Friday at $10.34. The company now has a market cap of $2.86 billion, with shares trading between a 52-week low of $6.79 and high of $15.47.

and opened Friday at $10.34. The company now has a market cap of $2.86 billion, with shares trading between a 52-week low of $6.79 and high of $15.47. Recent fundamentals and analyst sentiment were mixed: Freshworks matched quarterly EPS expectations and posted 16.5% revenue growth, but Wall Street’s consensus rating remains “Hold” with a price target of $12.18.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Taylor sold 6,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $69,091.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,673 shares in the company, valued at $654,306.12. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.7%

FRSH opened at $10.34 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.63 million. Freshworks had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.69%.The company's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,967,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,576,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 2,021,412 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,528.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 1,603,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 132.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,790,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,840,000 after buying an additional 1,590,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Freshworks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Freshworks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Freshworks from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Freshworks

About Freshworks

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company's integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks' platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company's flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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