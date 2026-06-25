Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:FTH) CEO Purchases $55,446.56 in Stock

Key Points CFO Brian Stephenson bought 8,183 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics at an average price of $22.13, a transaction worth about $181,090. The purchase boosted his direct ownership to 8,183 shares.

bought 8,183 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics at an average price of $22.13, a transaction worth about $181,090. The purchase boosted his direct ownership to 8,183 shares. Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $24.54 , and the company’s shares have traded between a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $36.76 .

, and the company’s shares have traded between a and a . Analysts remain generally bullish on the stock, with HC Wainwright initiating coverage at a Buy rating and a $60 price target, while the consensus rating is Moderate Buy.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTH - Get Free Report) CEO Anand Kiran Parikh acquired 2,806 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $55,446.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 764,234 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,263.84. This trade represents a 0.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ FTH opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sensei Biotherapeutics

Trending Headlines about Sensei Biotherapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Sensei Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Anand Kiran Parikh bought 2,806 shares at $19.76 each, signaling confidence in Sensei Biotherapeutics' outlook. CEO purchase SEC filing

CEO Anand Kiran Parikh bought 2,806 shares at $19.76 each, signaling confidence in Sensei Biotherapeutics' outlook. Positive Sentiment: CFO Brian C. Stephenson bought 9,230 shares at $24.36 each, a larger insider purchase that can be viewed as a strong vote of confidence from management. CFO purchase SEC filing

CFO Brian C. Stephenson bought 9,230 shares at $24.36 each, a larger insider purchase that can be viewed as a strong vote of confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and $60 price target , while lifting forecasts across multiple future periods, reinforcing a bullish long-term view of the stock. HC Wainwright research note

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and , while lifting forecasts across multiple future periods, reinforcing a bullish long-term view of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s estimates still call for losses over the next several quarters and years, so the outlook remains highly speculative and dependent on future clinical or operational progress.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies for cancer. The company applies its proprietary ImmunoPhage platform to create conditionally active biologics designed to stimulate the immune system in the tumor microenvironment while limiting activity in healthy tissue.

Its product pipeline has included experimental therapies such as solnerstotug (formerly SNS-101), a checkpoint inhibitor targeting VISTA, and additional oncology candidates in earlier stages of development.

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