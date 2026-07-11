Michael James Hogan Sells 500 Shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 795 shares in the company, valued at $56,365.50. This represents a 38.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael James Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,200 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $144,980.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $233,884.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $210,476.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $232,064.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,300 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $139,587.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $86,958.00.

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.97. 1,378,144 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,676. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 844.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 62,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 49,617 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,410 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $6,984,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFS

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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