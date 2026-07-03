Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO Sells $1,894,350.00 in Stock

Key Points Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel Patrick O’Day sold 15,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $126.29, generating about $1.89 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 1 at an average price of $126.29, generating about $1.89 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The company recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $2.03 versus the $1.91 consensus and revenue of $6.96 billion, up 4.4% year over year.

, with EPS of $2.03 versus the $1.91 consensus and revenue of $6.96 billion, up 4.4% year over year. Gilead continues to pay a meaningful dividend, issuing a quarterly payout of $0.82 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 2.5%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Daniel Patrick O'day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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