Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) CEO Sells $536,311.88 in Stock

Key Points CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online on June 16 at an average price of $32.18, totaling about $536,312. After the sale, he still owned 4.2 million shares worth roughly $135.2 million.

of Global-e Online on June 16 at an average price of $32.18, totaling about $536,312. After the sale, he still owned 4.2 million shares worth roughly $135.2 million. This was part of a broader pattern of insider selling : Schlachet has made multiple stock sales in recent months, including several transactions in April and May.

: Schlachet has made multiple stock sales in recent months, including several transactions in April and May. Global-e Online’s business performance remains solid, with its latest quarter beating earnings and revenue estimates and revenue rising 32.8% year over year. Analysts still broadly view the stock positively, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $536,311.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,200,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,157,866.44. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amir Schlachet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $279,822.14.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $555,644.44.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $241,657.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Amir Schlachet sold 6,194 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $200,995.30.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Amir Schlachet sold 1,022 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $31,957.94.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Amir Schlachet sold 9,450 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $299,376.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $560,810.90.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,345.88.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,001 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,072.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $257,823.02.

Global-e Online Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 17.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Global-e Online from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].